Trinity Capital announces $25M stock repurchase program
Nov. 14, 2022 8:36 AM ETTrinity Capital Inc. (TRIN), TRINLBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) has announced that its board of directors has authorized a program for the purpose of repurchasing up to $25M worth of the Co.'s common stock.
- Under the repurchase program, Trinity may, but is not obligated to, repurchase its outstanding common stock in the open market from time to time.
- Unless amended or extended by Trinity's board of directors, the Co. expects the repurchase program to be in place until the earlier of Nov. 11, 2023, or until $25M of Trinity's outstanding shares of common stock have been repurchased.
