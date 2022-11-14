Trinity Capital announces $25M stock repurchase program

  • Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) has announced that its board of directors has authorized a program for the purpose of repurchasing up to $25M worth of the Co.'s common stock.
  • Under the repurchase program, Trinity may, but is not obligated to, repurchase its outstanding common stock in the open market from time to time.
  • Unless amended or extended by Trinity's board of directors, the Co. expects the repurchase program to be in place until the earlier of Nov. 11, 2023, or until $25M of Trinity's outstanding shares of common stock have been repurchased.

