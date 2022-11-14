XPonential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) earned high marks from Bank of America after smashing revenue and EBITDA expectations with its Q3 earnings report.

Analyst Alexander Perry noted that the strong revenue growth was led by North America same-store sales growth of 17.0% and run-rate AUVs of $489K which were observed to now be ~3% above pre-pandemic levels.

Crucially, Perry and team do not believe XPOF has seen a slowdown in franchisees willingness to open studios in the current environment - pointing to 36 studios opening in the last week of September.

BofA keeps a Buy rating on XPOF on its view the risk/reward is very favorable given significant unit growth with strong visibility into new studio openings, compelling franchisee economics, and strong brand momentum across the company's ten concepts. Additional opportunity is also seen for XPO from corporate partnerships, such as the recently announced Lululemon agreement, energy drink deals, and the Princess Cruises arrangement. BofA's XPOF price objective was lifted to $29 from $25 based on a 17X multiple off a higher adjusted estimate for 2023.

