Zynerba Pharmaceuticals GAAP EPS of -$0.20 beats by $0.03
Nov. 14, 2022 8:39 AM ETZynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:ZYNE): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.20 beats by $0.03.
- As of September 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $55.9 million, compared to $67.8 million as of December 31, 2021.
- Management believes that the Company’s cash and cash equivalents are sufficient to fund operations and capital requirements into the first quarter of 2024.
- Top-line results from the Company’s confirmatory pivotal Phase 3 RECONNECT trial of Zygel in patients with FXS are expected in the second half of 2023.
- Shares +5.78% PM.
