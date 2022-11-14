Zynerba Pharmaceuticals GAAP EPS of -$0.20 beats by $0.03

Nov. 14, 2022 8:39 AM ETZynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:ZYNE): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.20 beats by $0.03.
  • As of September 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $55.9 million, compared to $67.8 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • Management believes that the Company’s cash and cash equivalents are sufficient to fund operations and capital requirements into the first quarter of 2024.
  • Top-line results from the Company’s confirmatory pivotal Phase 3 RECONNECT trial of Zygel in patients with FXS are expected in the second half of 2023.
  • Shares +5.78% PM.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.