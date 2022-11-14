Biofrontera reports Q3 earnings beat; updates FY22 revenue guidance range
Nov. 14, 2022 8:50 AM ETBiofrontera Inc. (BFRI), BFFTF, BFAGY, BFRIWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Biofrontera press release (NASDAQ:BFRI): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.11 beats by $0.18.
- Revenue of $4.32M (-0.2% Y/Y) beats by $0.01M.
- As of September 30, 2022, Biofrontera had cash and cash equivalents of $27.5M, compared with $24.5M as of December 31, 2021.
- The company believes its cash and cash equivalents are sufficient to fund operations for at least the next 12 months.
- Financial Guidance: Biofrontera Inc. is revising its previously announced financial guidance for 2022, as follows: Total revenues for 2022 are expected to increase between 24% and 31% compared with 2021, vs. estimated growth of 32.17% Y/Y including typical seasonal strength in the first and fourth quarters.
The commercial focus throughout 2022 will be on achieving deeper sales penetration among current customer accounts and increasing market share.
Comments