Timber Pharmaceuticals GAAP EPS of -$1.52
Nov. 14, 2022 8:50 AM ETTimber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Timber Pharmaceuticals press release (NYSE:TMBR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$1.52.
- Timber ended the third quarter with approximately $11.2 million in cash and 2.7 million shares of common stock outstanding after giving retroactive effect to a 1-for-50 reverse split of its shares of common stock on November 9, 2022in order to regain compliance with NYSE requirements.
- Subsequent to quarter end on October 3, 2022, Timber raised $1.3 million in gross proceeds through the sale of common stock and warrants
- Shares +5.38% PM.
