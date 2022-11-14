Timber Pharmaceuticals GAAP EPS of -$1.52

Nov. 14, 2022 8:50 AM ETTimber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Timber Pharmaceuticals press release (NYSE:TMBR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$1.52.
  • Timber ended the third quarter with approximately $11.2 million in cash and 2.7 million shares of common stock outstanding after giving retroactive effect to a 1-for-50 reverse split of its shares of common stock on November 9, 2022in order to regain compliance with NYSE requirements.
  • Subsequent to quarter end on October 3, 2022, Timber raised $1.3 million in gross proceeds through the sale of common stock and warrants
  • Shares +5.38% PM.

