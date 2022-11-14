PDS Biotech surges 22% as drug shows response in cervical cancer patients in phase 2 trial

Nov. 14, 2022 8:56 AM ETPDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Doctors and patient healthcare concept. Gynecologist physician team consulting and examining woman patient health in Obstetrics and Gynecology department in medical hospital health service center.

Pornpak Khunatorn/iStock via Getty Images

  • PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) reported updated data from an ongoing phase 2 trial of PDS0101 in combination with chemoradiotherapy to treat patients with cervical cancer.
  • The company said 9 out of 9 patients treated with PDS0101 and standard-of-care chemoradiotherapy (CRT) in the study, dubbed IMMUNOCERV, had a clinical response with tumor shrinkage >60% at mid-point evaluation by MRI.
  • Eight out of nine patients treated with the PDS0101 combo showed a complete response (CR) on day 170. One patient who received 3 of the 5 scheduled doses of PDS0101 showed signs of residual disease. One patient who had a CR died from an event unrelated to either their underlying disease or treatment, the company added.
  • "We believe this study also provides further confirmation that PDS0101 induces the right type, quality, and potency of killer T cells in humans that may translate to effective treatment of cervical cancer," said PDS Biotech CEO Frank Bedu-Addo.
  • A more than two-fold increase in HPV16-specific T cells in the blood of 79% (11 out of 14 tested) of the evaluated patients.
  • PDSB +21.79% to $6.78 premarket Nov. 14

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.