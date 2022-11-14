PDS Biotech surges 22% as drug shows response in cervical cancer patients in phase 2 trial
Nov. 14, 2022 8:56 AM ETPDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) reported updated data from an ongoing phase 2 trial of PDS0101 in combination with chemoradiotherapy to treat patients with cervical cancer.
- The company said 9 out of 9 patients treated with PDS0101 and standard-of-care chemoradiotherapy (CRT) in the study, dubbed IMMUNOCERV, had a clinical response with tumor shrinkage >60% at mid-point evaluation by MRI.
- Eight out of nine patients treated with the PDS0101 combo showed a complete response (CR) on day 170. One patient who received 3 of the 5 scheduled doses of PDS0101 showed signs of residual disease. One patient who had a CR died from an event unrelated to either their underlying disease or treatment, the company added.
- "We believe this study also provides further confirmation that PDS0101 induces the right type, quality, and potency of killer T cells in humans that may translate to effective treatment of cervical cancer," said PDS Biotech CEO Frank Bedu-Addo.
- A more than two-fold increase in HPV16-specific T cells in the blood of 79% (11 out of 14 tested) of the evaluated patients.
- PDSB +21.79% to $6.78 premarket Nov. 14
Comments