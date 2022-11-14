TLRY, SI and MNDY are among pre market gainers
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) +120% as Indivior set to acquire overdose therapy maker for $145M.
- Golden Sun Education Group (GSUN) +29%.
- PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) +20% Q3 earnings call release.
- Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC) +20% Announces FDA Guidance on the Clinical Development Pathway for PF614.
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) +20% Announces Interim Clinical Data from On-going Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of Intravitreal 4D-150 for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (wet AMD).
- monday (MNDY) +19% stocks to watch on Monday: Hasbro, AMD and more.
- AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) +16% SpaceMobile Deploys Largest-Ever Commercial Communications Array in Low Earth Orbit.
- Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited American (ATAT) +15%.
- HUTCHMED (HCM) +15% as fruquintinib meets one main goal in gastric cancer trial.
- Sono Group (SEV) +12%.
- Silvergate Capital (SI) +12%.
- Jupiter Wellness (JUPW) +12%.
- SNDL (SNDL) +11% Q3 earnings call release
- Fangdd Network Group (DUO) +10%.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) +10% Guests Globally From Thursday Through Sunday; Sets a Domestic Record for Biggest November Opening in Company History on the Strength of BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER.
- KE Holdings (BEKE) +9%.
- Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) +8% Q3 earnings call release.
- Tilray Brands (TLRY) +8%.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) +8% stocks to watch on Monday: Hasbro, AMD and more.
- CompoSecure (CMPO) +8%.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings (APE) +7% Sets a Domestic Record for Biggest November Opening in Company History on the Strength of BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER.
- MacroGenics (MGNX) +7%.
- Canoo (GOEV) +8%.
- Agenus (AGEN) +7% Highlight Durable Responses of Botensilimab / Balstilimab Combination in Nine Different Treatment-Resistant Cancers.
- Terran Orbital (LLAP) +6% Terran Orbital-Developed CAPSTONE Enters NRHO Around the Moon.
