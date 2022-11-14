Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) announced a new financing agreement to help the auto startup launch its awaited FF 91 model.

SEC filings show the company has reached an agreement for a new standby equity line of credit with an affiliate of Yorkville Advisors Global on Monday. Under the terms, Faraday Future will have the right to sell Yorkville up to $200M in common stock with an option to increase that amount up to $350M.

“With this new financing, we have greater financial flexibility and can plan with greater clarity and confidence as we move toward launch of the FF 91,” CFO Yun Han said. “We are pleased to welcome Yorkville as our newest funding partner and are working diligently to finish preparations for start of production and to bring our vision of the future of mobility to market.”

The stipulations of the agreement state that shares will be sold to Yorkville at a discounted price of 97% of the 3-day volume-weighted average price at the time of funding, and generally limited to one-third of the company’s trading volume during such time period. The company expects to file a new Form S-1 for the ELOC “in the near future" after filing an S-1/A last week.

Shares of the California-based EV startup slid 1.9% before the bell on Monday as the stock traded as one of the most active names in Monday's premarket action.

