Surgalign Holdings to raise $12M in direct stock offering

Nov. 14, 2022 8:56 AM ETSurgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) stated Monday it has signed a definitive deal to sell up to $12M worth shares in direct stock offering at-the-market.
  • It comprises of the sale of up to 6M shares and accompanying Series A warrants and up to 1.5M Series B warrants at a combined price of $2 per unit.
  • The medical technology company said it intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • Closing of the offering is expected on Nov. 16, 2022.
  • SRGA shares are down 8% in pre-market trading on Monday and have lost over 92% in the past 1-year.
