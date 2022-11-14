Desktop Metal bags $2M contract from US Dept of Veterans Affairs

Nov. 14, 2022 8:56 AM ETDesktop Metal, Inc. (DM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) said Monday it secured a three-year, multimillion-dollar contract with the Veterans Health Administration to develop and test 3D printed healthcare products with FreeFoam, a photopolymer resin.
  • The initial contract award, for $2M, has the potential to grow to $7M after successful phase-gate deliveries.
  • FreeFoam is currently being printed exclusively on the ETEC Xtreme 8K DLP printer, with commercial availability slated for 2023.
  • ETEC is Desktop Metal's (DM) industrial polymer brand.
  • The Veterans Health Administration will receive an Xtreme 8K and other equipment, as well as development support for the project.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.