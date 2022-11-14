Desktop Metal bags $2M contract from US Dept of Veterans Affairs
Nov. 14, 2022 8:56 AM ETDesktop Metal, Inc. (DM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) said Monday it secured a three-year, multimillion-dollar contract with the Veterans Health Administration to develop and test 3D printed healthcare products with FreeFoam, a photopolymer resin.
- The initial contract award, for $2M, has the potential to grow to $7M after successful phase-gate deliveries.
- FreeFoam is currently being printed exclusively on the ETEC Xtreme 8K DLP printer, with commercial availability slated for 2023.
- ETEC is Desktop Metal's (DM) industrial polymer brand.
- The Veterans Health Administration will receive an Xtreme 8K and other equipment, as well as development support for the project.
