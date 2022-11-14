Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) lost ~2% pre-market Monday after JPMorgan downgraded the generic drugmaker to Underweight from Neutral, arguing that the company's Q3 2022 results indicated persisting growth challenges.

"TEVA has made significant progress in addressing its debt and cost structure over the past several years but we continue to struggle with the relative lack of growth in the portfolio over time (as again seen with 3Q results)," the analysts wrote.

Despite a revenue miss of ~$250M in Q3, Teva (TEVA) managed with earnings per share and EBITDA thanks to lower-than-expected operating costs, the firm noted, citing concerns over the company's growth prospects in 2023 and beyond.

The analysts point to the lack of clarity over Teva's (TEVA) opportunity in the Humira biosimilar market and consistently underperforming North America generics segment as evidence for "ongoing erosion across parts of the portfolio."

While TEVA has managed to address growth concerns in the past with cuts to operating expenses, the company "will eventually need to step up investment in its business," the team added, trimming their price target on the stock to $10 from $11 per share.

However, amid continuing debt repayments and with an upcoming CEO transition in 2023, the analysts are not certain about the prospects of an "offense" compared to peers Organon (OGN) and Viatris (VTRS).

The average price target on Teva (TEVA) has gradually declined on Wall Street over the past three months, as indicated in this graph.