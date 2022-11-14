Amplitech Group reports Q3 results
Nov. 14, 2022 9:02 AM ETAmpliTech Group, Inc. (AMPG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Amplitech Group press release (NASDAQ:AMPG): Q3 Net income of $0.58M
- Revenue of $5.43M (+412.3% Y/Y) beats by $1.18M.
- Outlook:
- Product demand and new orders remain strong and as a result, management is increasing revenue guidance provided last quarter from at least $17M to at least $18M for the twelve months of 2022. This is the second time that management has increased revenue guidance in 2022. The original expectation for 2022 revenue, announced with Q1 earnings, was $15M for the 2022 year.
- Order backlog on September 30th is $5.3M, representing contractual hardware and engineering services projected for delivery over the next 9 months
- MMIC chip developments are on track and are planned to be available on a COTS (commercial off-the-shelf) basis by Q2 2023.
Comments