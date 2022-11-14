Bed Bath & Beyond dips as firm enters additional bond exchange transaction

Nov. 14, 2022 9:04 AM ETBed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments

Bed Bath and Beyond store facade in red

krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares fell 7% Monday morning after the omnichannel retailer announced additional senior notes exchanges and concurrent private placement of common stock with several institutional holders.
  • The retailer entered into privately negotiated exchange agreements with holders of its 3.749% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2024, 4.915% Senior Notes due 2034 and 5.165% Senior Notes due 2044 as it works to further reduce long-term debt.
  • The existing holders collectively exchanged ~$69M of 2024 notes, $5.8M of 2034 notes and $48.2M of 2044 notes.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) will issue ~11.7M shares of common stock to the existing holders in exchange for the exchange notes, including accrued and unpaid interest thereon.
  • The transaction is expected to close on or about November 16, 2022.
  • The additional move follows the company's bond exchange transaction announced last week.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.