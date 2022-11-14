Ensysce Biosciences rises 12% as co to develop lead candidate PF614 for acute pain treatment
Nov. 14, 2022 9:05 AM ETEnsysce Biosciences, Inc. (ENSC)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) said on Monday it had received guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that an acute pain indication could be appropriate for its lead Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection product, PF614.
- (ENSC) is trading 12% higher before the bell.
- The FDA guidance also states that the company's plan to conduct at least two clinical trials in two different pain models comparing PF614 to placebo and to another immediate release (IR) opioid, such as IR oxycodone, appears reasonable to support a new drug application for PF614 for an acute pain indication.
- The Company said it believes that the clinical development pathway of PF614 for an acute pain indication will reduce the development timeline and be more cost-effective than initially pursuing a chronic pain indication.
- Acute and sub-acute pain indications are defined as pain lasting a duration of less than one or three months respectively.
- "We look forward to completing our human abuse potential studies and moving toward initiation of Phase 3 analgesic efficacy studies in the coming year," the company said.
