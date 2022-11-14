Alpine Income Property Trust acquires 4 net lease retail properties QTD
Nov. 14, 2022 9:06 AM ETAlpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) said QTD, it has acquired four net lease retail properties for acquisition volume of $35.5M at a weighted average going-in cash cap rate of 7.4%.
- The net lease REIT said the acquired properties are leased to Home Depot, Dick's Sporting Goods and Dollar Tree/Family Dollar.
- Additionally, the company sold one net lease property QTD for $2M at an exit cap rate of 5.2%, generating a gain on sale of $1.6M.
- PINE's top five tenants based on total annualized base rent are Walgreens, Dick's Sporting Goods, Dollar Tree/Family Dollar, Lowe's and Dollar General.
- PINE shares were trading +0.76% pre-market.
