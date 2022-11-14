Faraday Future Intelligent Electric announces $200M standby credit line

Nov. 14, 2022 9:08 AM ETFFIEBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) on Monday announced a new standby equity line of credit, with an initial commitment of $200M that can be increased to up to $350M.
  • The credit line is expected to improve Faraday Future's (FFIE) financial flexibility and advance its progress toward launching its flagship vehicle FF 91.
  • Faraday Future (FFIE) will have the right to issue and sell to the lender - a Yorkville Advisors Global affiliate - up to $200M in its class A shares.
  • The company can increase the $200M commitment by up to $150M in one or more installments.
  • The shares will be sold to Yorkville at a discounted price of 97% of the three-day volume-weighted average price at the time of funding, and limited to one-third of Faraday Future's (FFIE) trading volume during such time period.

