Sprouts Farmers Market ticks lower amid Hedgeye short call
Nov. 14, 2022 9:17 AM ETSprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) ticked down 1% in premarket trading after Hedgeye added that supermarket chain as a new short idea.
- Hedgeye views Sprouts (SFM) as losing share within food retail and "over-earning" post Covid-19, analyst Dan Biolsi wrote in a note on Saturday. He doesn't expect SFM to have the upside it had in Q4 as it had in Q3 result and believes that 2023 will not have the price elasticity that 2022 did.
- Sprouts (SFM) stock surged 12% on Wednesday after strong Q3 profit, sales forecasts.
- Hedgeye EPS estimates are now below consensus for 2023, mainly driven by lower same-store sales and gross margins, Biolsi wrote.
- On Friday MKM Partners lowered its rating on Sprouts (SFM) to neutral from buy, citing inflation, Walmart pricing.
Comments