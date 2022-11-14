Evaxion Biotech ADS GAAP EPS of -$0.24 beats by $0.03

Nov. 14, 2022 9:17 AM ETEvaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Evaxion Biotech ADS press release (EVAX): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.24 beats by $0.03.
  •  As of September 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $17.9 million compared to $32.2 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • "The decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the first nine months of 2022 was primarily attributable to an increase in our operating expenses for the first nine months of 2022, partially offset by the proceeds received from the first tranche of our loan from the European Investment Bank," the company said. 

