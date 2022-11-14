Apexigen stock jumps 14% as cancer drug sotigalimab shows promise in phase 2 study
Nov. 14, 2022 9:20 AM ETApexigen, Inc. (APGN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN) on Monday reported data from an ongoing phase 2 trial of sotigalimab in combination with chemotherapy doxorubicin (dox) to treat patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma (STS).
- The study is an investigator sponsored trial in collaboration with Columbia University.
- The company said that in the subgroup of patients with liposarcoma (LPS), sotigalimab/dox combo resulted in a median progression-free survival (mPFS) of 12.45 months relative to the historically observed mPFS of less than 5 months in patients treated with dox alone.
- PFS is the length of time during/after therapy a patient lives with the disease without it getting worse.
- "This impressive increase in PFS is an improvement of clinical benefit that builds on the standard of care treatment of this disease. We now plan to expand enrollment with an additional 10 patients with LPS," said Apexigen Chief Medical Officer Frank Hsu.
- STS is a type of cancer which starts in the tissues that connect, support and surround other body structures.
- APGN +13.56% to $2.68 premarket Nov. 14
Comments