Radio Fuels Energy plans to make NCIB
Nov. 14, 2022 9:18 AM ETCKEFFBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Radio Fuels Energy (OTCQB:CKEFF) said Monday it intends to commence a normal course issuer bid.
- Under NCIB, the company may purchase up to 7.1M common shares over one year, representing ~5% of its issued and outstanding common shares.
- The NCIB is expected to commence on or about November 21, 2022, and will continue until the earlier of November 20, 2023, or the date by which the company has acquired the maximum number of common shares which may be purchased under NCIB.
- All common shares purchased under NCIB will be purchased on the open market through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange at the prevailing market price of the common shares at the time of purchase, and shall be duly cancelled and returned to treasury.
- The company intends to appoint PI Financial as its broker to conduct the NCIB transactions.
Comments