JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) was said to have managed to keep its distance from many of the year's leveraged loan deals that costed investment banking peers billions of dollars in unrealized losses amid choppy markets.

Those deals include some of the high-profile ones in which other lenders underwrote debt backing companies like Twitter (TWTR) and Citrix Systems (CTXS), The Wall Street Journal reported. In September, a number of banks were reportedly on the hook for Citrix Systems' $16.5B sale to Elliott and Vista Equity, where banks that underwrote debt backing the deal are collectively headed for $500M in losses when the debt was auctioned off at a discount.

But JPMorgan (JPM) dodged the bullet this year as the firm's low exposure to big leveraged loan deals was attributed to its reduced ties to private equity firms in recent years, The WSJ noted.

"There are no real levels of loan write-down this quarter, and that market isn’t yet clear," JPM CEO Jamie Dimon said during his company's Q3 earnings call. "Our share of it is very small. So, we’re very comfortable."

