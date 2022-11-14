Diana Shipping takes delivery of DSI Andromeda, charters DSI Polaris
Nov. 14, 2022 9:28 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) has taken delivery of an Ultramax dry bulk vessel.
- The 60,309 dwt m/v DSI Andromeda is one of nine modern Ultramax dry bulk vessels that the company entered into an agreement to purchase in August 2022.
- The shipping company also signed a time charter contract with ASL Bulk Marine for its m/v DSI Polaris Ultramax dry bulk vessel. The vessel has been chartered to ASL Bulk Marine at US$13.1/day for a period of minimum 18 months to maximum 20 months. The charter commenced on Nov. 12, 2022.
- The employment is estimated to generate ~$7.07M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.
- DSX shares are up 2% premarket
