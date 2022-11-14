PerkinElmer receives FDA approval for EONIS assay for spinal muscular atrophy in newborns

Nov. 14, 2022 9:31 AM ETPerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay or ELISA plate isolated with positive patient sample (yellow well).

Md Saiful Islam Khan/iStock via Getty Images

  • The US FDA has granted approval to PerkinElmer's (NYSE:PKI) EONIS SCID-SMA assay kit for in vitro diagnostic (IVD) use for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) in newborns.
  • The platform uses PCR technology to screen for both SMA and SCID using a single dried blood spot sample, combining DNA extraction and multiplexing.
  • EONIS is also CE-IVD marked for use.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor The Value Investor views PerkinElmer (PKI) as a buy.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.