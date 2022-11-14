PerkinElmer receives FDA approval for EONIS assay for spinal muscular atrophy in newborns
Nov. 14, 2022 9:31 AM ETPerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The US FDA has granted approval to PerkinElmer's (NYSE:PKI) EONIS SCID-SMA assay kit for in vitro diagnostic (IVD) use for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) in newborns.
- The platform uses PCR technology to screen for both SMA and SCID using a single dried blood spot sample, combining DNA extraction and multiplexing.
- EONIS is also CE-IVD marked for use.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor The Value Investor views PerkinElmer (PKI) as a buy.
Comments