Sinclair Broadcast Group enters agreement with Hyundai Mobis
Nov. 14, 2022 9:32 AM ETSBGIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) has entered into an MOU with Hyundai Mobis, one of the world’s largest automotive parts and services companies, to collaborate on the development and implementation of ATSC 3.0-enabled automotive business models in both Korea and the United States.
- Commenting on the agreement, Chris Ripley, Sinclair’s President and CEO said, “This collaboration is an important step towards realizing the promise of using ATSC 3.0 to communicate with the millions of vehicles on America’s roads and to greater serve the American public interest. By collaborating with Hyundai Mobis, we can make these services seamless for consumers while providing the efficiency and robustness of ATSC 3.0 for service providers.”
