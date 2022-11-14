Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) announced that COO Cindy Sanborn will depart her post by the end of 2022 on Monday.

Sanborn joined Norfolk Southern in mid-2020, extending a 35-year career at major railroads that included senior roles at both CSX Corporation and Union Pacific prior to joining Norfolk Southern.

“Cindy joined Norfolk Southern (NSC) during the pandemic and helped us navigate a global supply chain disruption,” CEO Alan H. Shaw said. “Cindy's impact goes well beyond Norfolk Southern. As the first female chief operating officer of a Class 1 railroad in the United States, she has been a trailblazer and an inspiration to many in the industry.”

The company said that Paul Duncan, the current Senior Vice President Transportation & Network Operations, will assume the COO role at the start of 2023. Duncan joined the railroad in March 2022, jumping over from the Berkshire Hathaway-owned BNSF.

Read more on RBC’s skeptical outlook on rail operators.