INmune receives green signal from Canada to begin trial of XPro1595 in mild Alzheimer’s Disease
Nov. 14, 2022 9:41 AM ETINmune Bio, Inc. (INMB)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) said on Monday that Health Canada had issued a no objection letter to begin trial of XPro1595 to treat mild Alzheimer’s Disease in Canada.
- "We are pleased that Canada is now part of this international Phase II trial,” said RJ Tesi, CEO of INmune Bio. “Enrolling patients in both Canada and Australia gives us access to a larger patient population that should help increase the pace of enrollment. We hope to further expand the geographical footprint of the trial soon.”
- The first patient in the mid-stage trial has completed all dosing and has enrolled in an open-label extension study in Australia, the company said.
- (INMB) is working with the U.S. FDA to initiate enrollment in the U.S.
