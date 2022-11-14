Voya Financial names former Marathon Petroleum exec as new CFO
- Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) has appointed Donald Templin to the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
- Templin has over three decades of corporate finance experience and joins Voya from Marathon Petroleum (MPC), where he was most recently Executive Vice President and CFO.
- In his new role, Templin will oversee Voya's finance organization and audit, strategy and corporate development. He reports to Voya CEO Rodney Martin Jr and will work closely with Heather Lavallee, who is set to take over as CEO from the beginning of 2023.
- Voya named a new chief legal officer in September.
