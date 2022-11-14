Ideal Power to develop custom B-TRAN for a top car company

Nov. 14, 2022 9:50 AM ETIPWRBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Ideal Power (IPWR) on Monday said it entered into a product development agreement with a well-known carmaker to develop a custom version of its flagship power module.
  • Under agreement, Ideal Power will partner with the automaker’s advanced technology development team to make a custom B-TRAN power module for use in electric vehicle drivetrain inverters.
  • B-TRAN is the company's bidirectional AC switch which can deliver performance improvements over conventional power semiconductors.
  • Under development program, Ideal Power will also collaborate with a packaging company that will produce the custom B-TRAN modules.
  • The delivery of production-ready modules is targeted for 2025.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.