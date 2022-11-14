Ideal Power to develop custom B-TRAN for a top car company
Nov. 14, 2022 9:50 AM ETIPWRBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Ideal Power (IPWR) on Monday said it entered into a product development agreement with a well-known carmaker to develop a custom version of its flagship power module.
- Under agreement, Ideal Power will partner with the automaker’s advanced technology development team to make a custom B-TRAN power module for use in electric vehicle drivetrain inverters.
- B-TRAN is the company's bidirectional AC switch which can deliver performance improvements over conventional power semiconductors.
- Under development program, Ideal Power will also collaborate with a packaging company that will produce the custom B-TRAN modules.
- The delivery of production-ready modules is targeted for 2025.
