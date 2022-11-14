SFL GAAP EPS of $0.39 beats by $0.14, revenue of $166.89M beats by $18.41M

Nov. 14, 2022 9:51 AM ETSFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • SFL press release (NYSE:SFL): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.39 beats by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $166.89M beats by $18.41M.
  • Received charter hire1 of approximately $177.5 million in the quarter from the Company’s vessels and rigs, including $11.3 million of profit share
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 of $117.7 million from consolidated subsidiaries, plus an additional $7.9 million adjusted EBITDA2 from associated companies
  • Acquisition of two newbuilding feeder container vessels with seven year charters to Maersk and a car carrier with six year charter to a leading car carrier operator
  • Delivery of four modern suezmax tankers which immediately commenced six year charters to a subsidiary of Koch Industries, a world leading industrial conglomerate

