Penn Entertainment moves higher on speculation of activist after 13-F filing
Nov. 14, 2022 9:52 AM ETPENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Penn Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) quickly rose 2% on some speculation of a potential activist investor after a Goldman Sachs 13-F filing.
- The disclosure that Goldman Sachs purchased 4.5 million shares in Q3, or about a 3% stake, could be a sign of an activist, Gordon Haskett highlighted in a note on Monday.
- The Goldman Sachs purchase may be noteworthy because prime brokerage sometimes acts as counterparties for activist swap positions.
- Penn Entertainment, whose shares have dropped 30% this year, reported Q3 results earlier this month.
Comments