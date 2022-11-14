Workers at BP's (NYSE:BP) refinery in Rotterdam have started a "work-to-rule" action, potentially disrupting operations, after an ultimatum expired with no new pay agreement in place, a union spokesperson said Monday.

The action, in which workers do no more than their contract exactly specifies, would be followed by cuts in refining volume and eventually complete strikes if no agreement is reached, the CNV union said.

Citing high inflation, the union said it is seeking a 6% wage increase, a €4K cash bonus and access to a stock compensation plan representing an additional 3.5% pay increase.

The BP (BP) refinery in Rotterdam is Europe's second largest oil refinery, processing ~400K bbl/year of oil, and is an important supplier of diesel to northern Europe.

BP (BP) recently reported adjusted net income of $8.15B, far exceeding market expectations.