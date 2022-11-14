El Salvador President Nayib Bukele: Crypto exchange FTX is the opposite of bitcoin

Nov. 14, 2022

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, who was famous for his recent efforts in making bitcoin (BTC-USD) widely adopted within El Salvador, has taken the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX as an opportunity to defend bitcoin.

"FTX is the opposite of #Bitcoin," Bukele wrote in a recent Twitter post. "#Bitcoin’s protocol was created precisely to prevent Ponzi schemes, bank runs, Enron’s, WorldCom’s, Bernie Madoff’s, Sam Bankman-Fried’s bailouts and wealth reassignments. Some understand it, some not yet. We’re still early."

But with bitcoin (BTC-USD) off some 75% from its November 2021 peak of $68.9K, El Salvador, the first country to make BTC legal tender, is undergoing deep paper losses. As of the beginning of July, the Central American country's BTC portfolio was valued at $46.6M compared with a total investment of nearly $104M.

Since then, though, the price of bitcoin (BTC-USD) has dropped over 17%, adding even more downward pressure to El Salvador's holdings of the digital token. Nevertheless, Bukele appears unbothered by the bearish price action as he continues to tout bitcoin's long-term prospects.

Previously, (Sept. 16) El Salvador debt rating cut again at Fitch.

