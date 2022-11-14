MoneyGram partners with Beyon Money for cross-border payments
Nov. 14, 2022 10:07 AM ETMGIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- MoneyGram International (MGI) announced a new partnership with Beyon Money, the first financial super app in Bahrain, owned by leading telecommunications company Batelco.
- Through this partnership with MoneyGram, consumers in Bahrain will be able to use the Beyon Money app to send money in near real-time to over 200 countries and territories around the world.
- The partnership also builds upon the Company's several recent successes with digital partners across the Middle East, one of the world's largest and fastest-growing outbound remittance regions.
- "At Beyon Money, we foster speed of execution, ease of access and low costs for our customers. Our digital remittance service offered in our super app is highly innovative and allows customers to send money abroad from their Beyon Money wallet or directly from their bank account," said Roberto Mancone, Beyon Money CEO. "This partnership with MoneyGram fosters the development of state-of-the-art digital services already offered to our Bahrain clients and creates a powerful framework for the expansion of our offer in the Gulf Cooperation Council, Middle East and North Africa."
