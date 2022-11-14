State of Realized Volatility: Is there such a thing as good volatility?

As Wall Street digested the softer CPI print last week, it also may have noticed that volatility levels in the S&P VIX (VIX) declined while the levels in the PriceVol indicator rose.

PriceVol Indicator

PriceVol is an instrument intended to measure market volatility of 100% of the S&P 500 delivering investors a more complete view of volatility compared to the traditional measurements provided by the VIX Index.

On the week, the VIX declined to a sub 24 levels, which it has not seen since mid-September. At the same time the rolling five-day average reading of the PriceVol indicator read 10.8, and topped out at 11.5 on Friday, its highest read of 2022. For reference, levels above 10 on the PriceVol indicator usually occurs during bear markets.

According to ASYMmetric ETFs, the developer of the PriceVol indicator, they outlined that there is such a thing as positive volatility. The ETF issuer stated: “PriceVol is measuring Positive Skew.”

“Positive Skew is a unique state of realized volatility because of its distinct characteristics: high volatility coupled with positive average returns.” Additionally, the issuer stated: “Positive Skew could be indicating an inflection point for the S&P 500.”

Where has volatility been seen?

While the broader S&P (SP500) and its mirroring ETFs (NYSEARCA:SPY), (NYSEARCA:VOO), and (IVV) jumped higher last week, PriceVol levels were elevated in certain sectors. The segments with the highest PriceVol levels included the Consumer Discretionary (XLY) sector, Financials (XLF) segment, and Health Care (XLV) space.

See a breakdown of each sector’s PriceVol level over the past week below:

The ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) is a fund designed as an offshoot to the PriceVol indicator. The fund works as a quantitative long/short hedging strategy that seeks to offer investors a backstop against bear market selloffs by being net short, while also seeks to capture the majority of bull market gains, by being net long.

In broader financial news, major market averages opened trading on Monday to the downside with investors looking ahead towards retail earnings.