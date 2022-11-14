Tyson Foods declares $0.48 dividend
Nov. 14, 2022
- Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) declares $0.48/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 2.8%
- Payable March 15; for shareholders of record March 1; ex-div Feb. 28.
- Effective November 11, 2022, the Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend previously declared on August 11, 2022, to $0.48 per share (+4% from prior dividend) on Class A common stock and $0.432 per share on our Class B common stock.
- The increased quarterly dividend is payable on December 15; for shareholders of record Dec. 1; ex-div Nov. 30.
