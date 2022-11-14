Twilio launches healthcare and life sciences business segment
Nov. 14, 2022 10:17 AM ETTwilio Inc. (TWLO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) segment for Healthcare & Life Sciences has launched a customer data platform that the company says can improve patients' experiences and health outcomes.
- The platform makes it possible to connect offline and online personal health information to provide real-time, personalized support.
- For example, the segment makes it possible to determine if a patient is adhering to their medication through real-time pickup history and ensures that a patient is attending health visits and determines next steps with a text message or phone call with a health advocate.
- Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor Niki Schranz views Twilio (TWLO) as a hold.
Comments (2)