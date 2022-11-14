Redbox, Crackle apps getting remote buttons on Vizio TVs
Nov. 14, 2022 10:26 AM ETChicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE), VZIOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) has sealed a deal to get its streaming services onto dedicated remote-control buttons for Vizio (NYSE:VZIO) television sets.
- An expanded deal means that Crackle and Redbox's ad-supported streaming services will be directly accessible through the remote buttons in the second half of 2023.
- Those services are currently distributed through more than 140 touchpoints on platforms including Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, game consoles, iOS/Android devices and smart TV brands including Samsung, LG and Vizio.
- Across Redbox and Crackle, CSSE offers users access to a range of content from ad-supported video-on-demand titles to more than 150 free ad-supported live channels as well as films and series available for purchase or rental.
- “This comes at an optimal time as we grow our AVOD and FAST offering in the coming year," says CSSE Chief Digital Officer Adam Mosam.
