SenesTech picks industry veteran Fruendt for top job

Nov. 14, 2022 10:31 AM ETSNESBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • SenesTech (SNES) on Monday said Joel Fruendt, a seasoned professional in the vector and pest control industry, would take charge as CEO of the company replacing Ken Siegel. 
  • Siegel, who is expected to retire at the end of the year, will remain as executive director in a consultative role through the transition period, as part of the company's ongoing strategic plan.
  • Fruendt, with over 15 years of work experience, most recently served as President and CEO of a global manufacturing company in the reflective technology and safety industry.

