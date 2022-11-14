BofA upgrades Medical Properties to Buy, cuts Omega Healthcare, Sabra

Nov. 14, 2022

Bank of America analyst Joshua Dennerlein has made rating changes for three healthcare REITs on Monday to reflect updated risk-reward profiles for the year ahead. That includes upgrading Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) to Buy from Neutral, downgrading Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to Neutral from Buy, and cutting Sabra Health Care (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Underperform from Neutral.

For Medical Properties (MPW), in particular, Dennerlein pointed out some forward-looking positive catalysts, including "(1) we expect the Steward ABL to be permanently extended in December, (2) management has alluded to a multi-party transaction involving Prospect," he wrote in a note.

In addition, "(3) tenants should start to see improving fundamentals from payor rate hikes, improving labor markets and slowing inflation, and (4) a pivot to a more dovish Fed is a positive for this high yielding REIT."

At the same time, though, Omega (OHI) and Sabra (SBRA), both of which invest in skilled nursing facilities, could be seen at a disadvantage given the likely termination of the Federal public health emergency on January 11, 2023, the note read.

Seeking Alpha contributor Steven Fiorillo views Omega (OHI) as a Buy, calling it an "8% yielding dividend machine." Fellow SA contributor Jussi Askola justifies Medical Properties with a Strong Buy rating following the hospital REIT's third-quarter results.

