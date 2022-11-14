Bank of America analyst Joshua Dennerlein has made rating changes for three healthcare REITs on Monday to reflect updated risk-reward profiles for the year ahead. That includes upgrading Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) to Buy from Neutral, downgrading Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to Neutral from Buy, and cutting Sabra Health Care (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Underperform from Neutral.

For Medical Properties (MPW), in particular, Dennerlein pointed out some forward-looking positive catalysts, including "(1) we expect the Steward ABL to be permanently extended in December, (2) management has alluded to a multi-party transaction involving Prospect," he wrote in a note.

In addition, "(3) tenants should start to see improving fundamentals from payor rate hikes, improving labor markets and slowing inflation, and (4) a pivot to a more dovish Fed is a positive for this high yielding REIT."

At the same time, though, Omega (OHI) and Sabra (SBRA), both of which invest in skilled nursing facilities, could be seen at a disadvantage given the likely termination of the Federal public health emergency on January 11, 2023, the note read.

