The GNS Group reports Q3 results

Nov. 14, 2022 10:34 AM ETNaples Soap Company Inc. (NASO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • The GNS Group press release (OTCPK:NASO): Q3 Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was a loss of approximately $130 thousand compared to net income of $1.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
  • Revenue of $2.31M.
  • Store sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 have increased 12%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
  • Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was approximately $5.81 million compared to $5.69 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, a 2% increase.

