Embraer declines after Q3 revenue misses estimates

Nov. 14, 2022 10:42 AM ETEmbraer S.A. (ERJ)SP400By: Rob Williams SA, SA News Editor

Delta Air Lines Connection Embraer ERJ-175LR

Angel Di Bilio/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) fell 4.4% by 10:32 a.m. ET after the Brazilian maker of aircraft reported Q3 revenue that was less than Wall Street estimates.

Revenue grew 6.5% from a year earlier to about $1.02 billion in Q3, missing the consensus estimate by $180 million.

Embraer (ERJ) delivered 10 commercial jets and 23 executive jets during the quarter, bringing year-to-date deliveries to 27 commercial jets and 52 executive jets. Despite supply-chain hurdles, deliveries for Q4 are close to the historical average, Embraer (ERJ) said.

Its 3Q consolidated gross margin was 19.1%, compared with 19% a year earlier.

Adjusted EBIT and EBITDA were $50 million and $93 million, respectively, yielding an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.4% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 10%.

Free cash flow in 3Q22 was negative -$109.4 million because of an increase in working capital related to higher deliveries in 4Q22, which will reverse to a positive trend, Embraer (ERJ) said.

Embraer (ERJ) this year declined 41% through Nov. 11, compared with an 11% slide for the Standard & Poor's 400 mid-cap index (SP400).

Seeking Alpha columnist Ricardo Fernandez rates Embraer (ERJ) a Buy on its valuation. Contributor Jay Capital has a Strong Buy rating on Embraer (ERJ) based on its sum-of-the-parts valuation.

