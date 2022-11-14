Charles Schwab client assets perk up 5% from September

Nov. 14, 2022

  • Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) said Monday that its total client assets were $7.0T in October, climbing 5% from September but down 12% from a year before.
  • October's upswing came as stock market volatility eased at the time, with the S&P 500 (SP500) gaining 6.1%.
  • Core net new assets brought to the company by new and existing clients totaled $42.0B. Net new assets excluding mutual fund clearing was $33.9B.
  • Average interest-earning assets of $552.6B dipped 3% M/M and -4% Y/Y.
  • Previously, (Oct. 13) Charles Schwab Q3 earnings beat, helped by net interest revenue growth, retail flows.

