BitNile sees no direct exposure to collapsed FTX crypto exchange

Nov. 14, 2022 11:08 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)BTC-USD, SIBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Cryptocurrency mining rigs in a data center

luza studios/E+ via Getty Images

  • BitNile Holdings (NYSE:NILE) said Monday that it expects to have zero exposure to the meltdown of the once-prominent cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, which recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
  • Its bitcoin (BTC-USD) holdings are secured in custodial wallets that "mitigates the risk of loss similar to those from the FTX disruption," the BTC miner said.
  • “Other than the very difficult market conditions for Bitcoin in recent days, BitNile and its subsidiaries have not been disrupted by recent bankruptcies of industry participants," said BitNile Executive Chairman Milton “Todd” Ault, III.
  • With the FTX debacle sending shockwaves throughout the cryptoverse, bitcoin (BTC-USD) has dropped 9% in the past five trading sessions.
  • Previously, (Nov. 11) digital asset focused bank Silvergate Capital (SI) said its FTX exposure was limited to deposits.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.