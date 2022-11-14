Adams Natural Resources Fund declares $1.33 dividend
Nov. 14, 2022 11:16 AM ETAdams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (PEO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) declares $1.33/share year-end dividend.
- The year-end distribution consists of $0.53 per share from 2022 net investment income; and $0.80 per share from net capital gains realized during 2022, of which $0.15 was short-term gain and $0.65 was long-term gain.
- The total distributions by the fund for 2022 will be $1.63, including the distributions totaling $0.30 per share made prior to today’s announcement.
- The annual distribution rate represented by these distributions is 8.1%.
- Payable Dec. 16; for shareholders of record Nov. 21; ex-div Nov. 18.
