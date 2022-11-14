Amazon plans to lay off about 10K employees - NYT

Nov. 14, 2022 11:12 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor45 Comments

Amazon headquarters located in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is set to layoff thousands more employees, according to the New York Times.

Citing people with knowledge of the matter, the outlet indicated layoffs will be targeted among corporate and technology roles. Hiring had previously been paused in these areas while the company reviewed potential cost cutting measures and reassessed unprofitable ventures. Within these divisions, the Alexa devices organization, human resources, and retail departments are expected to see the bulk of pink slips.

Total workforce reductions could reach about 10K employees, or roughly 3% of total corporate employees. Employees due to be let go are expected to receive notification starting this week, according to the report.

Read more on the company’s efforts to increase headcount in its operations network ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Recommended For You

Comments (45)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.