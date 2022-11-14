NYSE notifies Starry of non-compliance with minimum bid price requirement

  • Wireless technology developer Starry Group Holdings (NYSE:STRY) said it received a deficiency letter from the NYSE over non-compliance with the stock exchange's minimum bid price requirement.
  • The average closing price of the company's class A common stock was less than $1 per share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.
  • The company now has a six months to bring its share price and average share price back to above $1.
  • The stock exchange requires Starry to notify within 10 business days its intent to cure the deficiency. The company plans to notify the stock exchange of its intent to cure within the applicable time period.
