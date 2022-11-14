RedHill rises on plans to settle debt in exchange for rights to constipation drug Movantik

Nov. 14, 2022 11:22 AM ETRedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Business agreement

mediaphotos

  • RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) stock rose ~9% on Monday after the company said it reached a non-binding agreement with HCR Collateral Management to settle all debt obligations in exchange for rights to constipation drug Movantik (naloxegol).
  • The potential transaction is aimed at extinguishment of all obligations under a 2020 credit agreement between RedHill's U.S. subsidiary RedHill Biopharma and HCR.
  • RedHill added that it will retain substantially all pre-closing liabilities relating to Movantik and HCR would assume substantially all post-closing liabilities.
  • The definitive agreements are expected to be signed and the transaction is expected to close by year-end, but RedHill noted that there can be no assurance that this would.
  • Movantik is used to treat constipation which is caused by opioid pain drugs in adults with long-lasting pain that is not caused by active cancer.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.