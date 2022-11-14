Adams Diversified Equity Fund declares $0.92 dividend

Nov. 14, 2022 11:26 AM ETAdams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) declares $0.92/share special dividend.

  • The year-end distribution consists of $0.06 per share from 2022 net investment income; and $0.86 per share from net capital gains realized during 2022, of which $0.00 was short-term gain and $0.86 was long-term gain.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.