Adams Diversified Equity Fund declares $0.92 dividend
Nov. 14, 2022 11:26 AM ETAdams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) declares $0.92/share special dividend.
The year-end distribution consists of $0.06 per share from 2022 net investment income; and $0.86 per share from net capital gains realized during 2022, of which $0.00 was short-term gain and $0.86 was long-term gain.
- The total distributions by the fund for 2022 will be $1.07, including the distributions totaling $0.15 per share made prior to today’s announcement.
- The annual distribution rate represented by these distributions is 6.3%.
- Payable Dec. 21; for shareholders of record Nov. 21; ex-div Nov. 18.
