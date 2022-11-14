U.S. stocks were struggling for direction in volatile trade on Monday, as investors took a breather after last week's remarkable rally and assessed comments from Federal Reserve speakers.

With a light economic calendar, traders focused on speeches from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller and Vice Chair Lael Brainard while looking ahead to earnings reports from major retail companies.

By mid-day, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) was 0.55% lower at 11,261.51 points. The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) was down 0.14% at 3,987.28 points. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) was trading in the green, having added 0.20% to 33,816.31 points.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, six were trading in the green. Health Care and Materials were the top gainers. Among the losers, Consumer Discretionary and Real Estate were the top losers.

Rates were higher. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was up 4 basis points to 3.87% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) was up 8 basis points to 4.41%. The bond market was closed on Friday for Veterans Day. The dollar index (DXY) was +0.5% at 106.84.

There was no economic data scheduled for Monday. Attention will be on the Fed speakers.

Overnight, Fed Governor Christopher Waller told a conference in Sydney that the market got ahead of itself after the cooler CPI last week. Not exactly an "irrational exuberance" moment, but enough to give traders pause.

Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard told Bloomberg that it will "probably be appropriate soon" for the central bank to slow pace of its rate hikes.

"It could be claimed that Brainard started the discussion of slowing the pace of tightening - focusing on the need for profit margins to be squeezed, and allowing the effects of past policy tightening to be assessed," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan said.

Among active stocks, toy maker Hasbro (HAS) slid after Bank of America downgraded the stock. Biogen (BIIB) was higher after a setback in a rival Alzheimer's drug.