Puma, Foot Locker expand tie-up to appeal to youth in N. America

Nov. 14, 2022 11:23 AM ETFL, PMMAFBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor1 Comment

Lockdown Restrictions Lift In Melbourne As Victoria"s COVID-19 Cases Continue To Decline

Daniel Pockett

  • PUMA (OTCPK:PMMAF) and Foot Locker (FL) on Monday said they are enhancing their existing partnership with an added focus on basketball while also launching exclusive products and marketing events, in a push to attract young customers.
  • Through partnership, PUMA and Foot Locker, among other collaborations, have planned to expand the basketball and classics categories with continued exclusive access to the LaMelo Ball Signature program.
  • The brand and retailer have also announced to launch the first-ever PUMA x POKÉMON collaboration in North America with highly influential ambassadors to reach Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences.

