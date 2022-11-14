Puma, Foot Locker expand tie-up to appeal to youth in N. America
Nov. 14, 2022
- PUMA (OTCPK:PMMAF) and Foot Locker (FL) on Monday said they are enhancing their existing partnership with an added focus on basketball while also launching exclusive products and marketing events, in a push to attract young customers.
- Through partnership, PUMA and Foot Locker, among other collaborations, have planned to expand the basketball and classics categories with continued exclusive access to the LaMelo Ball Signature program.
- The brand and retailer have also announced to launch the first-ever PUMA x POKÉMON collaboration in North America with highly influential ambassadors to reach Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences.
